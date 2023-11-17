Unpatched Critical Vulnerabilities Open AI Models to Takeover

Researchers have identified nearly a dozen critical vulnerabilities in the infrastructure used by AI models, which could leave companies at risk as they race to take advantage of AI. According to Protect AI, vulnerabilities in AI systems can give attackers unauthorized access to the AI models, allowing them to co-opt the models for their own goals. They can also give them a doorway into the rest of the network.

