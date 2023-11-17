APTs Swarm Zimbra Zero-Day to Steal Government Info Worldwide

At least four separate cyberattack groups have used a former zero-day security vulnerability in the Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS) to steal email data, user credentials, and authentication tokens from government organizations globally. ZCS is an email server, calendaring, and chat and video platform, used by “thousands” of companies and “hundreds of millions” of individuals, according to the Zimbra website. There have been four separate cyberattacks on world governments, which include Greece, Moldova and Tunisia, Vietnam, and Pakistan.

