S Africa’s ruling ANC to back opposition motion to close Israeli embassy

The African National Congress, South Africa’s ruling party, has said it will support the parliamentary motion calling to close the Israeli embassy in the country. The ANC also supported a call from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for war crimes.

In addition to closing the embassy, South Africa also agreed to suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel until there is an agreement reached on a ceasefire. The motion will be proposed on Thursday by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters and the motion will be voted on at a later date. The EFF’s motion is largely symbolic and it is up to Ramaphosa’s government to implement it.

