ChatGPT has revolutionized the AI industry. Actually, let’s make that “industry”, period. And according to new research, brd on traffic reports from SEMRush, ChatGPT reigns supreme over all other AI tools – with a 60% market share. Why does ChatGPT dominate the online AI space? Who’s using these services, and for what purpose, in the brave new world of AI? According to a report published by WriterBuddy.ai, artificial intelligence continues to be an “omnipresent force” online, with a collection of 50 AI-brd websites generating over 24 billion visits in just 11 months, through August 2023. Surprisingly, the number of hits has grown exponentially over the last year, with August 2023 seeing 2.8 billion site visits. That’s 2.6 billion more than in the first month of the report. Recent findings spotlight ChatGPT’s supremacy in the AI tool sector, boasting a dominant 14.68 billion visits within the top 50 AI platforms. Meanwhile, rising stars like Character.ai, Google Bard, and Perplexity AI collectively hold a commendable 18.69% of the chatbot market’s monthly visits. AI Chatbot tools were the most popular overall, garnering just over 19 billion visits. CNBC reports that OpenAI, the company responsible for ChatGPT, is exploring the manufacture of its own artificial intelligence chips. Founded by Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and other famous-name investors, OpenAI is a research laboratory that got its start in 2015. Today, chip makers like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are experiencing explosive growth for specialized solutions that cater to the data processing needs of AI. Nvidia stock, for example, is up nearly 68% in the last six months. The publicly-traded chipmaker has a valuation of $1.21 billion, which is larger than Meta, Tesla, or Berkshire Hathaway.

Full report : New Research Shows ChatGPT Reigns Supreme In AI Tool Sector.