Generative artificial intelligence has recently captured widespread attention, and for good reason. This emerging technology has the potential to transform customer experiences, create new applications never seen before, help people reach new levels of productivity and much more. In fact, according to research from Goldman Sachs, generative AI “could drive a 7% (or almost $7 trillion) increase in global GDP and lift productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points over a 10-year period.” Many applications and user experiences are poised to be reinvented by generative AI, and the public sector is no exception. Governments, education institutions, nonprofits and health systems must constantly adapt and innovate to meet the changing needs of their constituents, students, beneficiaries and patients. New, easy-to-use services are democratizing generative AI access by making it accessible to customers across industries. As this rapidly evolving technology gains steam, how can public sector leaders ensure they’re using generative AI to its full potential? Below are four key areas where generative AI can make public sector organizations more efficient, responsive and effective in achieving their missions. Large language and foundation models can process and analyze vast amounts of data, oftentimes much faster and more efficiently than a human could. This capability can help public sector organizations gain valuable insights and make more informed decisions.

Full story : How The Public Sector Can Benefit From Generative AI.