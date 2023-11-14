Amazon Robotics unveils Titan, new fulfillment center robot

Amazon is deploying a new robot to take on the extra-heavy lifting in its fulfillment centers. The new technology called Titan is a mobile robot, which means it will help carry products across our fulfillment centers, supporting safety and efficiency in our operations. Titan builds off over a decade of innovations in mobile robotics at Amazon, and can lift up to two times more weight than Hercules, the most broadly deployed robot within our operations. With all that strength, Titan’s first task will be to carry larger, bulkier items like small household appliances or pallets of pet food and gardening equipment. We see many possibilities for how we can use Titan going forward, including with containerized storage solutions like Sequoia, where it could transport inventory across our storage floor and bring it directly to employees. Amazon’s SAT1 fulfillment center in San Antonio, Texas is the first to deploy Titan in its operations. The facility launched in 2013 to process larger, bulkier items and the use of this new technology will help modernize the site, supporting both workplace safety and efficiency. Titan can lift up to 2,500 pounds, making it the perfect robot for the heavy-lifting at SAT1. Titan integrates several technologies from previous mobile robots, including the battery and charging management solution from Hercules, and the computer vision, obstacle detection, and user control systems from the Xanthus mobile robot. Titan also uses hardware components from Proteus to manage its operating system as it plans, executes, and interfaces with other technologies within the facility.

