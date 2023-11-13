U.S. Carries Out Another Round of Airstrikes on Targets Tied to Iran

The United States conducted a new round of airstrikes against facilities used by Iran and its proxies in eastern Syria late Sunday in retaliation for a spate of recent attacks against American troops, Pentagon officials said on Sunday. The airstrikes appeared to mark an escalation by the Biden administration. U.S. officials blame Iran and the militias aligned with it for what has become a daily barrage of rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. However, President Biden had in recent weeks rejected more aggressive bombing options proposed by the Pentagon out of fear of provoking a wider conflict with Iran.

