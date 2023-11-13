Success Eludes the International Counter Ransomware Initiative

Ransomware is growing at tremendous rates and focusing on critical infrastructure sectors that can impact vast numbers of citizens. It is such a blight that countries are banding together to see what can be done. Everybody is looking towards the United States for leadership. The CRI has recently trumpeted a collective plan to fight ransomware and outlined several pillars to combat these cyber-attacks. The actions are focused primarily on how best to react once an attack occurs, by reinforcing communication and enforcing collaboration, in attempts to respond to ongoing incidents. The CRI recognizes that paying attackers only makes them stronger and incentivizes them to attack more. But instead of instituting a ban on digital extortion payments, the coalition has instead opted to discourage “paying ransomware demands and leading by example”. Without regulations prohibiting payments following digital extortion, the ransomware threat will continue to accelerate.

