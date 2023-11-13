The notorious LockBit ransomware group has leaked gigabytes of files allegedly stolen from the systems of aerospace giant Boeing. The allegedly stolen data has been leaked, indicating that the company has refused to pay a ransom. The aerospace giant is aware that a ransomware group has released information allegedly taken from its systems, but it has yet to share any information on the scope of the potential data breach. The company has reiterated that the cyber incident does not pose a threat to aircraft or flight safety.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/ransomware-group-leaks-files-allegedly-stolen-from-boeing/