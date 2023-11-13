Michigan healthcare system, McLaren Health Care, is informing around 2.2 million individuals that their personal information was compromised in a data breach earlier this year. The threat actor stole names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, and medical information. McLaren Health Care said it has no evidence that the stolen information has been misused, but the data appears to be in the hands of cybercriminals who are willing to share it on the dark web.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/2-2-million-impacted-by-data-breach-at-mclaren-health-care/