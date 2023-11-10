US Troops Face Further Attacks in Iraq

United States troops in Iraq have been targeted in new attacks using drones and explosives, military and security sources reported. Since the war between Israel and Hamas began, US and coalition troops have been attacked at least 40 times in Iraq and Syria. The US has accused Iran of “actively facilitating” rocket and drone attacks by Iranian-backed proxy groups on its forces in Iraq and Syria. Tehran denies these claims, saying groups engaging in the attacks were doing so on their own accord.

