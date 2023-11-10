Iran Warns of ‘Inevitable Expansion’ of Israel-Gaza War

According to Iran’s foreign minister, an expansion of the scope of the war in Gaza is “inevitable” due to Israel’s heightened aggression. Regional tension and cross-border clashes have intensified since Hamas, the Iran-backed group that runs Gaza, attacked Israel on October 7, triggering Israel’s war on the enclave. United States and coalition troops have been attacked at least 40 times in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed forces as tensions soar over Israel’s bombardment. Forty-five US troops have been injured. In a move viewed as a show of force to regional rivals, and especially Iran, the US announced last week that it has deployed a nuclear-capable submarine in the Middle East.

