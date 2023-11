Hungary’s premier said negotiations on Ukrainian membership in the European Union should not move forward. Unanimity among all member states is required to admit a new country into the bloc, giving Orban a powerful veto. Under the pro-Russian leader, Hungary has often complicated EU efforts to support Ukraine amid Moscow’s invasion.

