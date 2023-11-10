Biden and Xi to Seek to Stabilize Relations in California Meeting

President Biden and President Xi Jinping plan to meet on Wednesday, where Mr.Biden’s advisers say the discussion will be about stabilizing relations even as it features a host of topics on which the two fiercely competitive countries disagree. Mr. Biden is prepared to bring up issues including Taiwan, election interference, the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas. Strains remain and will be addressed, Mr. Biden’s advisers say, but this year, Chinese and American officials have also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the world’s two largest economies.

