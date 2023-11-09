Thick smog shuts down Pakistan’s Lahore, sickens tens of thousands

20 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

A large amount of thick, toxic fog has settled in Pakistan’s Lahore city, causing tens of thousands of people to fall ill. Pakistan is one of the world’s most polluted countries. The toxic fog in eastern Pakistan on Thursday caused authorities to close schools, markets and parks for four days and drove residents to wear face makes if they have to go outside.

Residents were advised to shelter from the smog, as it could cause breathing difficulties or infections. Lahore has grown polluted due to its surging populations and rapid urbanization. The concentration of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter, in the air on Thursday approached 250, which is 30 times higher than the WHO recommended maximum daily exposure. Experts suggest the burning of crop residue at the beginning of the winter wheat-planting is a major cause of the pollution.

