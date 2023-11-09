South Africa turns to army in nationwide clampdown on illegal mining

11 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

South Africa’s president has requested thousands of military personnel to assist in the nationwide clampdown on illegal mining. The illegal mining activity in the country is estimated to cost South Africa billions of dollars per year. 3,300 army personnel will partner with police in the operation across all provinces of South Africa.

This mission will run until April of 2024. Illegal gold mining has been a threat to South Africa for decades. The industry is driven by unemployment, poverty and crime. The criminal activity hurts the country’s investment pull and cuts into mining companies profits. The miners risk their lives in disused mines and rudimentary tunnels, without safety measures. The Institute for Security Studies suggests that at least 30,000 illegal miners work in and around thousands of mines across South Africa. The activity allegedly causes South Africa’s economy to lose out of tens of billions of rand in export earnings, taxes and royalties.

