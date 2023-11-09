Humane may be launching a $699 AI-powered projector to replace your phone. That’s not the craziest part

If there’s one company that’s truly embraced the ChatGPT/AI era, it’s Humane, a secretive startup built by a super team of ex-Apple employees, including co-founders Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno. The company, which has been drip-feeding teasers and mission statements over the past four years of its first-ever consumer product, is set to unveil the “AI Pin,” tomorrow. What’s a little more clear is how much the screen-less AI wearable will cost and what some of its surface-level features are, thanks to documents obtained by The Verge. Supposedly, Humane’s AI Pin will cost $699, a little less than the flagship smartphones the company has sought to replace with its hand-projecting, voice-powered device. But wait, there’s more. The AI Pin will also require a $24 monthly “Humane Subscription” to access cellular data via T-Mobile’s network (with a phone number in tow), cloud storage for photos and videos, and unlimited queries of its voice assistant that leverages AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI. At a TED Talk in April, Humane’s Imran Chaudri demoed how the AI Pin could project a caller ID when there was an incoming call, among other nifty features like summarizing your day’s worth of emails and identifying foods and their nutritional values. With the device expected to be powered by GPT-4, the AI Pin will be able to tap into several AI tools to help you throughout the day. That’s in contrast to how we rely on different apps on our phones.

Full story : Humane, a secretive startup, founded by former Apple employees and backed by OpenAI’s CEO and Microsoft, is launching its AI Pin wearable.