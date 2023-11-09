10 Tips For Safeguarding Your Business In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly infiltrated our daily lives and the business landscape, revolutionizing the way we consume and interact with information. Machine learning algorithms, natural language processing and deep learning models enable AI systems to analyze vast amounts of data, generate content and even mimic human conversations. While AI holds immense promise, it also creates concerns about authenticity and the overall trustworthiness of the information it provides. Add in the ever-rising amount of digital data being harvested (alongside more sophisticated social engineering attacks to exploit this data), and the lines between truth and deception are becoming increasingly blurred. It’s a complex landscape. We have unprecedented access to information, but we also have deepfake images, altered audio and AI-generated text to undermine our trust in what we see, hear and read. So, how do businesses harness the power of this new age while mitigating the risks and pitfalls? In their endless quest to learn from historical data, AI algorithms can inadvertently inherit biases present in their training data. These biases can manifest in AI-generated content, leading to misinformation or reinforcing existing prejudices. When asked to cite the sources or references they used to make their conclusions, many AI systems will try but may fall into a “hallucination.” This makes relying on any AI-generated insight without validation a bad idea, as it may lead to decisions based on skewed or inaccurate data. Instead, business leaders must develop a heightened awareness of the AI systems they employ to better understand their limitations and biases.

