Meta spent years figuring out how to handle political advertising across Facebook and Instagram. It put systems into place and developed policies for what types of political ads were and were not allowed on its platforms. But that was before the rise of consumer artificial intelligence. On Wednesday, Meta introduced a new policy to grapple with A.I.’s effects on political advertising. The Silicon Valley company said that starting next year, it would require political advertisers around the world to disclose when they had used third-party A.I. software in political or social issue ads to synthetically depict people and events. Meta added that it would bar advertisers from using its own A.I.-assisted software to create political or social issue ads, as well as ads related to housing, employment, credit, health, pharmaceuticals or financial services. Those advertisers would be able to use third-party A.I. tools such as the image generators DALL-E and Midjourney, but with disclosures. “We believe this approach will allow us to better understand potential risks and build the right safeguards for the use of generative A.I. in ads that relate to potentially sensitive topics in regulated industries,” the company said. Meta is reckoning with a wave of A.I. tools that the public has embraced over the past year. As consumers have flocked to ChatGPT, Google Bard, Midjourney and other “generative A.I.” products, big tech companies such as Meta have had to rethink how to handle a new era of manipulated or outright false imagery, video and audio.

Full article : Meta to Require Political Advertisers to Disclose Use of A.I.