New models and developer products announced at DevDay

Today, we shared dozens of new additions and improvements, and reduced pricing across many parts of our platform. These include:

New GPT-4 Turbo model that is more capable, cheaper and supports a 128K context window

New Assistants API that makes it easier for developers to build their own assistive AI apps that have goals and can call models and tools

New multimodal capabilities in the platform, including vision, image creation (DALL·E 3), and text-to-speech (TTS)

We’ll begin rolling out new features to OpenAI customers starting at 1pm PT today. We released the first version of GPT-4 in March and made GPT-4 generally available to all developers in July. Today we’re launching a preview of the next generation of this model, GPT-4 Turbo. GPT-4 Turbo is more capable and has knowledge of world events up to April 2023. It has a 128k context window so it can fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt. We also optimized its performance so we are able to offer GPT-4 Turbo at a 3x cheaper price for input tokens and a 2x cheaper price for output tokens compared to GPT-4. GPT-4 Turbo is available for all paying developers to try by passing gpt-4-1106-preview in the API and we plan to release the stable production-ready model in the coming weeks. Function calling lets you describe functions of your app or external APIs to models, and have the model intelligently choose to output a JSON object containing arguments to call those functions.

