New models and developer products announced at DevDay

Today, we shared dozens of new additions and improvements, and reduced pricing across many parts of our platform. These include:
- New GPT-4 Turbo model that is more capable, cheaper and supports a 128K context window
- New Assistants API that makes it easier for developers to build their own assistive AI apps that have goals and can call models and tools
- New multimodal capabilities in the platform, including vision, image creation (DALL·E 3), and text-to-speech (TTS)
We’ll begin rolling out new features to OpenAI customers starting at 1pm PT today. We released the first version of GPT-4 in March and made GPT-4 generally available to all developers in July. Today we’re launching a preview of the next generation of this model, GPT-4 Turbo. GPT-4 Turbo is more capable and has knowledge of world events up to April 2023. It has a 128k context window so it can fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt. We also optimized its performance so we are able to offer GPT-4 Turbo at a 3x cheaper price for input tokens and a 2x cheaper price for output tokens compared to GPT-4. GPT-4 Turbo is available for all paying developers to try by passing gpt-4-1106-preview in the API and we plan to release the stable production-ready model in the coming weeks. Function calling lets you describe functions of your app or external APIs to models, and have the model intelligently choose to output a JSON object containing arguments to call those functions.
Full story : OpenAI announces newer GPT-4 Turbo with 128K context and lower prices, the new Assistants API, GPT-4 Turbo with Vision, DALL·E 3 API, and more at DevDay.