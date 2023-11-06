Russia has said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads from one of its submarines. The missile, which the Federation of American Scientists says is designed to carry as many as six nuclear warheads, was launched from an underwater position in the White Sea off Russia’s northern coast and hit a target thousands of kilometers away on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East.

Earlier this year, Russia suspended participation in the New START treaty, the last major nuclear arms control treaty between Moscow and Washington, but said it would continue to respect the caps on nuclear weapons set by the treaty.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/11/6/russia-says-it-test-fired-nuclear-capable-bulava-missile-from-new-submarine