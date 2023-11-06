Robots plus generative AI: Everything you need to know when they work as one

We keep dreaming — albeit they’re most often nightmares — of intelligent robots such as Terminators. However, while robots are now essential for factories and making inroads in the home, no one could mistake them for being intelligent. Roomba cat rides and smart vacuums are fun and useful. Intelligent? Not so much. But since generative AI exploded on the scene, people have started combining AI and robots to create a new age of smart robots. As we enter the last quarter of 2023, it’s clear that the melding of these two will create an era of unparalleled technological synergy. This is going to happen, by the way. As Vaclav Vincalek, virtual CTO and founder of 555vCTO.com, observed, “The real question is: ‘How will generative AI integrate with robotics?’ I just can’t foresee how going forward, anyone building a smart robot wouldn’t integrate generative AI in some way or another.” Companies such as Boston Dynamics and Sanctuary AI, Vincalek said, “have already made it their mission to build robots that are more than simply cameras on wheels.” These companies, he added: “…are striving for robots that can master any terrain and remain balanced. Generative AI for ‘robot vision’ will help such companies achieve this. Tasks like object detection, image segmentation, and image generation will improve at a staggering rate thanks to generative AI. This technology will also bolster fine-tuning one of the most difficult tasks in robotics: designing a hand that can both lift heavy objects AND handle fragile items like eggs.”

