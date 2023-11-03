Microsoft Launches New Initiative to Augment Security

Microsoft is launching the Secure Future Initiative, to boost the overall security of Microsoft’s products and its customers and users. This initiative was prompted by the 200% increase in ransomware attempts since 2022. As part of it, Microsoft is extending AI capabilities to help customers extract threat intelligence from their own data and respond to and limit the extent of cyber intrusions at machine speed, and to offer AI technologies with adequate safety and security safeguards.

