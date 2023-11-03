Elon Musk’s Artificial Intelligence Startup Launching Its First Product Saturday

Elon Musk’s long-teased artificial intelligence company will release its first product on Saturday, the billionaire announced on Friday, while offering few details on what the model will do—as companies compete for a slice of the growing market and tech leaders set out their visions for AI and the future of the transformative technology. xAI will release its first AI model to a “select group” of people on Saturday, Musk said in a post on X. Musk did not say who would have access to the model first or what the model would do—an AI model is a broad term for an algorithm that has been trained on a set of data to perform a particular task. In “some important respects,” xAI’s model is “the best that currently exists,” Musk said, without elaborating. Musk announced the launch of xAI in July with a goal “to understand the true nature of the universe.” The company’s 12-strong team is headed up by Musk and includes top researchers hired from high-profile AI labs like Google DeepMind, OpenAI and Microsoft. Musk has said he wants to build a company to rival industry leaders like DeepMind and OpenAI and is working on an alternative to ChatGPT. Musk has had a longstanding interest in AI and been outspoken about the need to manage the risks posed by the emerging technology for years. He was a cofounder and early backer of ChatGPT creator OpenAI when the startup launched in 2015 and claims, though not without contest, that he is the reason the company exists today. Musk stepped away from the company in 2018, allegedly after a failed takeover attempt, and has publicly criticized it for prioritizing profits over safety since.

Full exclusive : Here’s What To Know About xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup.