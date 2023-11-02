Microsoft is overhauling its software security after major Azure cloud attacks

Microsoft has had a rough few years of cybersecurity incidents. It found itself at the center of the SolarWinds attack nearly three years ago, one of the most sophisticated cybersecurity attacks we’ve ever seen. Then, 30,000 organizations’ email servers were hacked in 2021 thanks to a Microsoft Exchange Server flaw. If that weren’t enough already, Chinese hackers breached US government emails via a Microsoft cloud exploit earlier this year. Something had to give. Microsoft is now announcing a huge cybersecurity effort, dubbed the Secure Future Initiative (SFI). This new approach is designed to change the way Microsoft designs, builds, tests, and operates its software and services. It’s the biggest change to security efforts inside Microsoft since the company announced its Security Development Lifecycle (SDL) in 2004 after Windows XP fell victim to a huge Blaster worm attack that knocked PCs offline in 2003. That push came just two years after co-founder Bill Gates had called on a trustworthy computing initiative in an internal memo. Microsoft now plans to use automation and AI during software development to improve the security of its cloud services, cut the time it takes to fix cloud vulnerabilities, enable better security settings out of the box, and harden its infrastructure to protect against encryption keys falling into the wrong hands. In an internal memo to Microsoft’s engineering teams today, the company’s leadership has outlined its new cybersecurity approach. It comes just months after Microsoft was accused of “blatantly negligent” cybersecurity practices related to a major breach that targeted its Azure platform. Microsoft has faced mounting criticism of its handling of a variety of cybersecurity issues in recent years.

