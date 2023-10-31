White House Executive Order on AI Provides Guidelines for AI Privacy and Safety

On October 30, U.S. President Joe Biden released an executive order on the regulation and use of AI. The executive order has wide-ranging guidance on maintaining safety, civil rights and privacy in government agencies while promoting AI innovation and competition throughout the U.S. The order doesn’t specify artificial intelligence, but it was likely raised in reaction to the proliferation of generative AI after the release of ChatGPT in November 2022.

The executive order is broken up in sections of safety and security, privacy, equity and civil rights, consumers, patients and students, supporting workers, promoting innovation and competition, advancing American leadership abroad, and responsible and effective government use of AI. The executive order directs the way specific government agencies should be involved in AI regulation going forward. The federal AI Cyber Challenge will be used as a foundation for an advanced cybersecurity program to discover and mitigate vulnerabilities in critical software.

