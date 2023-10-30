Israeli Approach to Ground War in Gaza Aligns with U.S. Advice, Officials Say

Israel’s initial decision to hold off on a full-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip and instead conduct more limited ground incursions appears to follow the guidance from top U.S. military officials. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said on Saturday evening that Israeli forces had entered the Gaza Strip on Friday to begin “the second stage of the war.” So far, the incursions into Gaza by Israeli ground forces are smaller and more narrowly focused than what Israeli military officials initially described. Other factors that also most likely influenced Israel’s war planning, American officials say, are the possible impact on hostage negotiations and the fact that Israeli political and military leaders have been divided about how, when and even whether to invade.

