Biden issues sweeping executive order on AI

President Biden issued a highly anticipated, sweeping executive order on artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday, focused on seizing on the emerging technology and managing its risks. The order includes several new actions, which focus on areas like safety, privacy, protecting workers, and protecting innovation. “President Biden believes that we have an obligation to harness the power of AI for good, while protecting people from its potentially profound risks,” a senior administration official told reporters. The executive order includes new standards for safety, including requiring companies developing models that pose a serious risk to national security, economic security or public health to notify the federal government when training the model, and they must share the results of all safety tests. The Commerce Department will also develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking to label AI-generated content. The order directs federal agencies to accelerate the development of techniques so AI systems can be trained while preserving the privacy of the training data. The order will also evaluate how agencies collect and use commercially available information containing personal data. To support workers, the order develops principles and best practices to mitigate the harms and maximize the benefits AI creates for workers by addressing issues including job displacement, labor standards, and data collection. The order also aims to promote innovation and competition through a pilot of a tool, the National AI Research Resource, that will expand grants for AI research in areas such as health care and climate change. It will also use existing authorities to expand the ability of highly skilled immigrants and nonimmigrants with expertise in these critical areas to study, stay, and work in the U.S. by streamlining visa criteria and interviews.

