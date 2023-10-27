The United States has attacked two facilities in Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-backed groups, the Pentagon has said, following a series of attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria. The strikes came after President Joe Biden’s administration pledged to respond to attacks on US personnel that Washington has blamed on armed groups backed by Iran. US Defense Secretary Llod Austin said the “narrowly-tailored strikes” were in self-defense and were not connected to the Israel-Hamas war. Reports of attacks on US forces in the region have spiked since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, which began earlier this month when the Palestinian group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. On Wednesday, Biden said he had directly warned Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against targeting US troops in the Middle East.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/27/us-attacks-facilities-in-syria-linked-to-iran-pentagon-says