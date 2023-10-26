White House to unveil sweeping AI executive order next week

The Biden administration on Monday is expected to unveil a long-anticipated artificial intelligence executive order, marking the U.S. government’s most significant attempt to date to regulate the evolving technology that has sparked fear and hype around the world. The administration plans to release the order two days before government leaders, top Silicon Valley executives and civil society groups gather in Britain for an international summit focused on the potential risks that AI presents to society, according to four people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private plans. The sweeping order would leverage the U.S. government’s role as a top technology customer by requiring advanced AI models to undergo assessments before they can be used by federal workers, according to three people involved in discussions about the order. The lengthy action would ease barriers to immigration for highly skilled workers, an attempt to boost the United States’ technological edge. Federal government agencies — including the Defense Department, Energy Department and intelligence agencies — would be required to run assessments to determine how they might incorporate AI into their agencies’ work, with a focus on bolstering national cyber defenses. The White House on Tuesday night sent out invitations for a “Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence” event Monday hosted by the president, according to a document viewed by The Washington Post.

