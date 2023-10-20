Reviewing the decades of academic articles, fiction and nonfiction novels and movie drama scripts, I acknowledge that artificial intelligence and robotic entities have become part of human life. These two cool kids, named broadly “AI” and/or “robot,” have had their existing definitions changed to meet the contemporary period needs of humans. I agree with the overall idea that “AI, robots…will never replace humans but can make us more productive and efficient.” For this article, let’s focus on the premise and assumptions startups, and ventures can make the best use of to grow in this sector while allowing room for investees’ and investors’ perspectives as well as the demand and supply roles. To have enhanced four-dimensional visibility of the X-axis/Y-axis/Z-axis and time series methodology, I’ll use the following design categories to examine and discuss what exactly AI-backed robotics is and why it matters. Essentially, hardware is a tangible robot and software is a non-tangible, but both need to be connected to each other throughout the tangible device and modules. Both biological and artificial creations go through mechanical development and evolution in search of the appropriate shape to support the troubles they experience—in short, evolution at different levels. For example, one movement of the hardware stems from the combination of sensors detecting different variables and the gears’ dynamic in responding to the data the sensors provide. Both digital and analog interactions operate this analytical movement. That interaction can self-learn to select meaningful trial and error efficiently, and AI-backed robotics share that learning with each other to choose the best way to act under limited resources.

Full opinion : What Is AI-Backed Robotics, And Why Does It Matter?