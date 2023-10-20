US Forces Repel Middle East Attacks as Israel-Hamas War Threatens Spillover

United States forces are facing increased threats, raising concerns that the Israel-Hamas war may spill over across the region. There has been an uptick in attacks on US forces since the conflict in Israel broke out on October 7. Earlier this week, US forces thwarted multiple drones targeting troops. On Wednesday, a drone hit US forces in Syria resulting in minor injuries, while another was brought down. On Thursday, drones and rockets targeted the base, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq.

The increased tension has provoked warnings from officials across the lines of the risk of a spillover of the conflict to the wider region. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was vital to continue sanctioning Iran, as well as to widen sanctions and crackdown on sanctions evasion.

