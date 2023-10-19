Why Your Strategy For AI Might Be To Not Do AI

With the hype and innovation around artificial intelligence (AI) at an all-time high, you’d be forgiven for getting swept up in the excitement. The potential applications for individuals, businesses and governments are almost difficult to comprehend, especially when experimenting with cutting-edge co-pilot technologies like ChatGPT, Midjourney and other similar applications flooding the market. However, the unexpected answer to this AI frenzy might actually be a counterintuitive one: not rushing headlong into the whirlwind of AI. While it might appear contrary to the prevailing sentiment, taking a step back to carefully consider your strategy for AI could be your best approach in the long run. Although Sam Altman and his team at OpenAI didn’t pioneer the field of AI, their creation, ChatGPT, has undoubtedly introduced a revolutionary tool to the masses. AI has gone mainstream. We’re now composing music using AI, drafting complaint letters to banks and devising content plans. Our children are using it to assist with homework. The AI “genie” is out of the bottle, compelling us to contemplate the immediate, future and lasting implications of this rapidly evolving landscape. As with any innovation and step change in technology, balancing exploration and a considered mid- to long-term approach allows you to test and learn as you go whilst building a plan that you can get behind. No matter what you point AI at, the essentials will put you in good stead.

