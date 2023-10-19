EPA Turns Off Taps on Water Utility Cyber Regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency withdrew rules governing cybersecurity standards for the public water sector on Thursday. The move was made after industry groups and Republican law makers brought litigation up on the issue. Cybersecurity experts warn that without cyber improvements in this sector, public health and safety could be at risk.

The rules had been established in a memorandum released on March 3rd. The rules would have required water systems to include a cybersecurity evaluation for operational technology and industrial control systems during any sanitary survey. The Sanitary Survey Program requires reviews of the water source, facilities, equipment, operation and maintenance of a system to ensure it can produce safe drinking water. The cyber dimension was additional to the existing rule, allowing the EPA to circumvent the political rule making process for new regulations.

