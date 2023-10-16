Stronger Ransomware Protection Finally Pays Off

Hornetsecurity revealed that 92.5% of businesses are aware of ransomware’s potential for negative impact. Still, just 54% of respondents said their leadership is ‘actively involved in conversations and decision-making’ around preventing such attacks. 12.2% of organizations do not have a disaster recovery plan. Of those companies, more than half cited a ‘lack of resources or time’ as the primary reason. Additionally, one-third of respondents said a disaster recovery plan is ‘not considered a priority by management’. While there has been a small decrease in organizations that have fallen victim to ransomware attacks, ransomware attacks continue to evolve, so organizations must maintain this vigilance.

