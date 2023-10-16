Hamas Warns of Environmental Crisis as 1,000 Bodies Still Under Gaza Rubble

The bodies of more than 1,000 Palestinians are trapped under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by Israeli air attacks in Gaza, the Hamas interior ministry says, warning of humanitarian and environmental crises. Hundreds of Hamas fighters crossed the border into Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people and taking dozens captive. Israel has been carrying out air strikes in the Gaza Strip ever since. The death toll in Gaza reached 2,750 on Monday while the number of those injured stood at 9,700, according to the enclave’s health ministry. Last Monday, Israel cut off Gaza’s access to food, fuel, medicine and other supplies, announcing “a total siege”.

