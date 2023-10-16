China Prepares for Belt and Road Summit in Shadow of Israel-Gaza War

China is due to host representatives of 130 countries for a forum on its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that is likely to be overshadowed by the Israel-Gaza war, and the continuing conflict in Ukraine. At the top of the forum’s guest list is Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, on his first trip to a major global power since the Ukraine invasion threw his regime into international isolation. Leaders began arriving in Beijing on Monday for an event showcasing the global reach of the BRI – a signature project of President Xi Jinping. While China hopes the forum will help boost its standing as a leading global power, Israel’s continued bombardment of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is likely to dominate the headlines.

