Growing Wariness of Aid to Ukraine Hangs Over Polish Election

The radical right-wing candidate running for Parliament in Poland’s deep south thinks Poland should focus on helping its own people, not cheering for Ukraine. In a country where millions of citizens rallied last year to help fleeing Ukrainians, and where the government threw itself into providing weapons for use against Russia’s invading army, complaints about the burden imposed by the war used to be confined to a tiny fringe. A general election set for Sunday, however, is pushing them toward center stage.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/13/world/europe/poland-elections-ukraine.html