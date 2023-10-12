US top diplomat Blinken visits Israel, urges protection of Gaza civilians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited Israel to express solidarity and support, but urged Israel to practice restraint to protect Palestinian civilians. The visit occurred as the Israeli bombarding of Gaza continues for the sixth day.

Netanyahu praised the visit as an example of America’s support of Israel. Blinken’s visit came after Israeli missiles have killed at least 1,378 Palestinians since the Hamas attack against Israel on Saturday. At least 1,300 Israelis were killed and dozens were taken captive by Hamas in the past six days. Fears have increased for Gaza residents enduring the fifth war in 15 years. US President Joe Biden urged that Israel must operate by the rules of war. There have been calls for a humanitarian corridor to allow Palestinians to escape Gaza before a ground invasion.

