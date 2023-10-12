Character.AI introduces group chats where people and multiple AIs can talk to each other

Character.AI, the a16z-backed AI chatbot startup from ex-Google AI researchers, is out today with a new feature for its subscribers. The chatbot platform, which offers customizable AI companions with distinct personalities and tools to make your own, is now offering a group chat experience where users and their friends can chat with multiple AI characters at once. The Character Group Chat feature, as it’s called, allows users to create a group chat with their favorite AI characters only or it can feature a mix of both humans and AI companions, the company says. The idea is that users will be able to create social connections with friends, or share ideas and collaborate in real time, as in any other group chat experience, but with their AI companions now in the mix. The company suggests users could try out having AI scientists and thinkers chat together, like Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Nikola Tesla, and Stephen Hawking, for example, or create a group chat with mythological gods like Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon. For more practical use cases, you might start a group chat with friends around a topic or theme — like travel, gaming, book clubs, or role-playing — then invite an AI companion to help facilitate and augment those conversations. The idea of adding AI chatbots into a group chat is not unique to Character.AI. Snapchat’s My AI chatbot can be added into group chats with the command @myai, while Meta recently introduced the ability to call up a host of new AI-powered bots across its apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram’s DMs, including those that are based on celebrities like MrBeast, Paris Hilton, Tom Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Snoop Dogg, and others.

