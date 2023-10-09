Israel Declares State of War, Attacks on Gaza Intensify

After a surprise attack by al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Israel has declared a “state of war” as its army continues to face off against Palestinian fighters in several areas across southern Israel. The latest death toll stands at 370 Palestinians, according to health officials; and at least 600 Israelis, according to media reports. Hamas said it launched its large-scale operation in response to continued brutality by Israel and its occupation administration against Palestinian.

