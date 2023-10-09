Hackers Join In on Israel-Hamas War With Disruptive Cyberattacks 

5 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Several hacker groups have joined in on the Israel-Hamas conflict escalation that started over the weekend after the Palestinian militant group launched a major attack. Hundreds have been killed and thousands have been wounded on both sides as a result of the conflict escalation. In addition to the state-sponsored actors that have likely ramped up their cyber efforts behind the scenes, known hacktivist groups supporting both sides have intensified their cyberattacks.

A pro-Hamas group called Cyber Av3ngers targeted the Israel Independent System Operator (Noga), a power grid organization, claiming to have compromised its network and shut down its website. The notorious pro-Russian group Killnet has launched attacks against Israeli government websites. A Palestinian hacker gang named Ghosts of Palestine has invited hackers from around the world to attack private and public infrastructure in Israel and the United States.

