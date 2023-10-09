DC Board of Elections Discloses Data Breach

On Friday, the District of Columbia Board of Elections (DCBOE) confirmed that voter records were compromised in a data breach at a third-party services provider. The incident came to light after a relatively new ransomware group named RansomedVC claimed to have breached DCBOE’s systems, exfiltrating more than 600,000 lines of US voter records. The stolen information, DataBreaches reports, includes names, driver’s license numbers, phone numbers, birth dates, addresses, email addresses, partial Social Security numbers, voter IDs, registration dates, political party affiliation, and polling place. However, DCBOE notes that most of the compromised information is typically public.

After learning of the breach, the agency launched an investigation. It also took down its website and conducted vulnerability scans on its database, server, and IT networks.

