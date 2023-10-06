Poor Cybersecurity Habits are Common Among Younger Employees

According to Ivanti, research shows that Millennial and Gen Z office workers are more likely to have unsafe cybersecurity habits when compared to Gen X and older. They tend to have unsafe practices involving password hygiene, clicking on phishing links, and sharing devices with family and friends. In addition, the report finds that men and leaders are more comfortable contacting a security employee with a question or concern – with leaders at an organization the most likely to reach out with a question at 72%.

Research also shows that there are regional variations in cybersecurity training and attitude. Many organizations have a top-down approach to training and cybersecurity culture; however, the research shows it’s critical to build a collaborative and positive security culture at every organization.

Read me: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2023/10/06/unsafe-cybersecurity-habits/