On Wednesday, software development giant GitHub announced an enhancement to its secret scanning feature, now allowing users to check the validity of exposed credentials for major cloud services. The secret scanning feature is meant to help organizations and developers identify potentially exposed secrets in their repositories and take immediate action. Backed by a large number of service providers in the GitHub Partner Program, the feature sends alerts to developers when exposed self-hosted keys are detected, and also notifies GitHub partners of leaked secrets in public repositories.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/github-improves-secret-scanning-feature-with-expanded-token-validity-checks/