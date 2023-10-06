AWS to Mandate Multi-Factor Authentication from 2024

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it will require multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all privileged accounts starting mid-2024, in a bid to improve default security and reduce the risk of account hijacking. MFA is a critical step to mitigate the risks posed by phishing attacks on employees. An IBM X-Force study last month revealed that the top initial access vector for cloud compromise between June 2022 and June 2023 was the use of valid credentials by threat actors.

