More than 100 people are missing in the northeast region of India after heavy rain caused a glacial lake to burst. The rain caused flash floods to rip through the Himalayan state of Sikkim Wednesday, killing at least 14 and washing away roads and bridges. The water traveled down the Teesta River in Sikkim’s Lachen valley. The water levels raised 15-20 feet higher than normal.

Chungthang Dam is a part of a major hydropower project in the state and was washed away in the floods. Drinking water supplies and sewage treatment plants have been completely damaged across affected districts. Rescue and restoration operations are underway with state and national disaster personnel involved. Flooding is not unusual in Sikkim and the Himalayan region is prone to flash floods and landslides.

Read More: Glacial lake bursts in India leaving 100 missing and 14 dead