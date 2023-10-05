AI won’t realize its potential without web3

Headlines touting the allure of artificial intelligence’s (AI) disruptive potential might make it seem like we’re already on the cusp of a completely automated and decentralized future. However, the reality is that, while this will be a transformative journey, it will likely be an incremental one over the next decade. First applications will be built by AI as a supporting developer tool. In the next phase of adoption, we will see a transition to applications with AI built-in. Built-in AI is the natural progression of the AI app revolution from merely amplifying the production of apps to seeing the explosion of apps that use AI as a core part of their functionality. The difference here is that these apps aren’t simply built by AI, but are using AI to create unique value and business models. E-commerce app built by AI: An e-commerce app that is built by AI might have a set of pre-defined templates for product listings, filtering, and sorting. It could automate the process of uploading product images and descriptions by reading data from a spreadsheet, but its functionality might be quite standard and not adapt over time. E-commerce app with AI as a core functionality: An AI-driven e-commerce app, on the other hand, might use machine learning algorithms to personalize product recommendations based on a user’s browsing history, past purchases, and even social media interactions. The app might also have an AI-driven chatbot that can answer customer queries in real time, improving customer service.

Full opinion : Why AI won’t realize its full potential without Web3.