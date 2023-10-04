EU to assess export controls on sensitive tech to China

The EU is to examine bloc-wide export controls in sensitive technology as part of its attempt to “de-risk” its relationship with China and other authoritarian regimes. The European Commission has identified four areas — semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology — in which to assess whether the bloc should ban the transfer of some goods and services to other countries. “Technology is currently at the heart of geopolitical competition and the EU wants to be a player, and not a playground,” Věra Jourová, the EU’s digital chief, told the Financial Times. “And to be a player, we need a united EU position, based on a common assessment of the risks.” However, she stressed that the commission would work with the 27 member states before recommending any action and would not “prejudge any measures”, adding: “We will remain an open and predictable global partner.” Brussels is struggling to create a united front to defend its economic security as the US, China and other countries implement restrictions on exports. Washington pressured the Netherlands to bar the sale of some advanced silicon chipmaking machines to China this year, leading to calls for the EU to stand together and develop a regime to apply across the bloc. Powers to restrict exports on security grounds remain with member states, so the commission is trying to forge a consensus after its president, Ursula von der Leyen, called for “de-risking” from a more assertive China in March. However, internal disputes have already reduced Brussels’ ambition. The list of technologies to be examined in the short term was cut from 17 to 10 under pressure from economic liberals and some member states.

Full exclusive : European Union to consider limiting sales of some semiconductors, AI, quantum computing and biotechnology to China.