The United Kingdom has awarded three UK companies a 4 billion pound ($4.9bn) contract to design and manufacture a nuclear-powered attack submarine as part of the country’s AUKUS programme with Australia and the United States. In a statement, the UK Ministry of Defense, said the new submarines known as SSN-AUKUS, “will be the largest, most advanced and most powerful attack submarines ever operated” by the Royal Navy and will “combine world-leading sensors, design and weaponry in one vessel.” The plans for SSN-AUKUS came as a response to Australia, the UK, and the US ramping up their efforts to counter China in the Asia Pacific region. China has condemned AUKUS as an illegal act of nuclear proliferation.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/2/uk-awards-4bn-contract-to-build-aukus-nuclear-submarines